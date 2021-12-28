Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 188.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

