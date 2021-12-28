Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

Shares of TDOC opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

