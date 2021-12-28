Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.12. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

