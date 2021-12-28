Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson continues to expand its footprint by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio. It has inked a deal to acquire Vonage for almost $6.2 billion in cash. The buyout underscores Ericsson’s strategy to expand presence in the wireless enterprise and broaden offerings. The combination of Vonage’s customers and developer community with Ericsson’s network expertise will open avenues to accelerate innovation in the market. Ericsson’s leadership in 5G technology will bolster the developing space for open network application programming interfaces. However, it expects some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain. Stiff competition from Huawei and Nokia and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in North America.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.85 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

