Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teradata by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

