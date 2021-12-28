Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,259 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

