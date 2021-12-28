The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Allstate were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 97.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.06. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.