The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

