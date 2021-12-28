The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Plans $0.56 Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of FSDK stock remained flat at $$97.75 on Tuesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.