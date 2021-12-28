The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Plans $0.56 Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of FSDK stock remained flat at $$97.75 on Tuesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

