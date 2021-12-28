The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

HAIN stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

