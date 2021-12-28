The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Up 4.3%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.78). 472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.71).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEBB. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.30.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

