The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $752,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.