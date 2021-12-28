The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average is $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

