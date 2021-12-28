The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after purchasing an additional 800,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.