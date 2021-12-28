The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.07% of Timken worth $103,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.