Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $49,385.62 and $112.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.47 or 1.00231998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.89 or 0.01308745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

