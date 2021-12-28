TIAA Kaspick LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TIAA Kaspick LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 11.3% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

