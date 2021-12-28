TitanSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.57 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $157.57 million and approximately $86,416.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007248 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

