Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

