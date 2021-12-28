Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 692,132 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 7.91% of NuStar Energy worth $136,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

