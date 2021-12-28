Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $18.32 Million Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.59% of Hess Midstream worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

