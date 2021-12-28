Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after buying an additional 318,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

