Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 517 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.