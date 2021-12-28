Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes $3.48 Million Position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 183,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

LFG opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

