Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Plains GP worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

