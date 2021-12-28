Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 1,726 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWT opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

