Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

