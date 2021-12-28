Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 148,869 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,869 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 3.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

