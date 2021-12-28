Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

