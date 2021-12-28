Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,408 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 883.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

