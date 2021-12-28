Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

