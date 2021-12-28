Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

