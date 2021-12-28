Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 43,094 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 778,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 23.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$81.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

