TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

TOWN stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

