Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,090.54. 432,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,565,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 353.33, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,052.73 and its 200 day moving average is $829.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

