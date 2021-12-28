Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.