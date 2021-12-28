Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. 45,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,499. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

