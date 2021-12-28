Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 17,165 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $299,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

