Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $634.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

