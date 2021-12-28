Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,403,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 1,214,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

