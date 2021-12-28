Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.