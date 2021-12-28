Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,925 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $301.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.