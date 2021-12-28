Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Trex worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

