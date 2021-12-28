Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,885. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

