Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 89,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,356% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.