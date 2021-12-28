Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 25,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

