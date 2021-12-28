Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 269,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 398,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

TCNNF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

