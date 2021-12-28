TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $636.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.