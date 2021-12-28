U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 689 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $464.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.16 and a 200-day moving average of $432.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

