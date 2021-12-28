U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,530 Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $758,000.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. Archaea Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

